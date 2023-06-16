DNR: Wisconsinites encouraged to limit outdoor time due to wildfire smoke

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urged people to reduce the time they spent outdoors Thursday amid ongoing poor air quality alerts.

Canadian wildfire smoke has resulted in six air quality alerts being issued in Wisconsin this spring. An advisory was in effect for several counties in Wisconsin, including Juneau, Adams and Green Lake, putting air quality at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Those who have heart or lung disease, older adults and children were encouraged to consider cutting down their outside activities.

The Wisconsin DNR anticipates cleaner air coming from the northeast, bringing the state back below the advisory threshold by Friday morning.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors

Latest News

Members of the MOPD Community Response Team (CRT) executed a special operation to locate and...
Suspect accused of nearly striking Monona officer in April traffic stop
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
FAA report confirms two dead in Watertown plane crash
FAA report confirms two dead in Watertown plane crash
Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on...
Rainbow Terrace chairs return to Memorial Union next week