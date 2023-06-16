DNR: Wisconsinites encouraged to limit outdoor time due to wildfire smoke

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urged people to reduce the time they spent outdoors Thursday amid ongoing poor air quality alerts.

Canadian wildfire smoke has resulted in six air quality alerts being issued in Wisconsin this spring. An advisory was in effect for several counties in Wisconsin, including Juneau, Adams and Green Lake, putting air quality at a level unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Those who have heart or lung disease, older adults and children were encouraged to consider cutting down their outside activities.

The Wisconsin DNR anticipates cleaner air coming from the northeast, bringing the state back below the advisory threshold by Friday morning.

