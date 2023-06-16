DOJ: Reedsburg attorney embezzled over $1.6 million from client

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – A Reedsburg attorney pleaded guilty this week to draining a client’s trust accounts and making off with over $1.6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Kristin Lein was convicted on counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and filing a false tax return, according to the Justice Dept. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Prosecutors alleged she started raiding the client’s accounts in June 2019, transferring money to her personal bank account. She continued withdrawing money through September 2022 by which time the accounts were depleted, the DOJ stated.

In her plea, Lein explained she spent the money on improvements to her home and to buy a pickup truck, the statement continued, adding that she also admitted that she did not claim the income she embezzled on her taxes.

Lein, 60, faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the fraud charge, up to ten years for the laundering count, and three years for filing a false return, prosecutors noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.