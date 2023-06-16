FAA report confirms two dead in Watertown plane crash

Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died when a small plane crashed Wednesday morning in Watertown, a report released by the Federal Aviation Administration confirms.

The FAA report released Thursday confirms that one member of the flight crew and a passenger died in the crash. They have not been identified.

The report states the plane crashed under unknown circumstances and was in its initial climb at the time.

The Watertown Police Department’s report from Wednesday said the plane departed from Watertown’s airport. It went down around 9 a.m. near Brandt-Quirk Park, in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive, near the high school. Authorities cordoned off the entire park, which is about four miles from the airport, and blocked off the road.

Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14,...
Authorities respond to a reported plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.(Submitted)

The police department noted the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were involved in the investigation.

The NTSB confirmed the type of plane in a tweet, identifying the plane as a Mooney M20R, a type of four-seat, single-engine plane, produced up until 2019. The FAA’s report corroborated the plane’s description.

