Father's Day is Looking Sunny

With a slight chance of Showers
Warm and sunny day to get out
Warm and sunny day to get out
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  • Moderate air quality is still with us
  • Warm Trend Ahead
  • Chance of showers on Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds rolled in last night and stayed with us this morning, but by early afternoon, we were looking at warming temperatures with the increased sunshine.  Air quality also improved overnight, but slightly reduced through the day to moderate.

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend is looking sunny with temperatures warming to the mid 80s for both days.  Father’s Day will continue to stay warm and sunny with just a slight chance of showers popping up in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

As we move into next week, the trend will stay dry, unfortunately.  A ridge of high pressure will extend from the Great Lakes southwest toward the Mississippi River Valley.  With this atmospheric setup, this ridge will act as a buffer to any chance of showers moving into our area.  Precipitation next week will be split to move over north of us, or south of us and leave us dry all the way into the end of next week.

