Father’s Day is Looking Sunny

Moderate air quality is still with us

Warm Trend Ahead

Chance of showers on Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds rolled in last night and stayed with us this morning, but by early afternoon, we were looking at warming temperatures with the increased sunshine. Air quality also improved overnight, but slightly reduced through the day to moderate.

What’s Coming Up...

The weekend is looking sunny with temperatures warming to the mid 80s for both days. Father’s Day will continue to stay warm and sunny with just a slight chance of showers popping up in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

As we move into next week, the trend will stay dry, unfortunately. A ridge of high pressure will extend from the Great Lakes southwest toward the Mississippi River Valley. With this atmospheric setup, this ridge will act as a buffer to any chance of showers moving into our area. Precipitation next week will be split to move over north of us, or south of us and leave us dry all the way into the end of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.