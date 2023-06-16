Final American Girl Benefit Sale hosted by Madison Children’s Museum happening next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Describing it as “the end of an era,” organizers say the final American Girl Benefit Sale hosted by the Madison Children’s Museum will be held next weekend.

The 2023 sale will return to an in-person format June 24 and 25 after being held online for the last two years, due to the pandemic. This will be the first time the sale is staged in a professional event venue, at Alliant Energy Center. In previous years, the sale was typically held in a Middleton warehouse.

“In close consultation with American Girl, we’ve decided to go out on a high note, have a great last sale, and go forward with other projects,” explained Madison Children’s Museum President and CEO Deb Gilpin. “We are deeply thankful to Pleasant Rowland, American Girl/Mattel and all of our volunteers over the many years.”

When the doors close on the American Girl Benefit Sale the afternoon of Sunday, June 25, it will mark the end of an era. This will be the last benefit sale Madison Children's Museum will run. (Madison Children's Museum)

American Girl has donated its overstocked and returned inventory of dolls, clothes, accessories and books to the children’s museum to be resold for more than three decades. The benefit sale helps raise money for MCM and Dane County charities.

Buying tickets ahead of time is encouraged. There will be walkup tickets available for both days sold for the earliest time available after all advance ticket times. You can buy tickets here.

