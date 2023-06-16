Findorff hosts Construction Camp for area students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area high school students got their hands dirty this week at Findorff’s Construction Camp in Madison.

About two dozen high school students had the chance to work alongside professionals in carpentry, electrical and plumbing trades all week. They also got to learn about jobsite safety while doing hands-on activities like drywalling and concrete work.

14-year-old Yevka Yngsdahl was at the five day camp and said whether or not she pursues a career in the construction industry, she learned lifelong skills.

“In my house if I need to fix a lighting thing or an outlet or put a fire alarm in or build whatever I want I could build a shed or something,” the Glacier Creek Middle School student said. “I signed up because I think it’s really good skills to have.”

This was the fifth year of the camp put on by Findorff with industry mentors and leaders from Findorff, Hooper Corporation and Pieper Electric.

“Fostering an early interest in the trades prepares young people for stable, meaningful careers and a great financial future,” Brad McClain, Chief Financial Officer at UW Credit Union said.

Construction Camp was held at UW Credit Union’s future headquarters location in Madison.

