Lawyer urges support for Verona security officer accused of striking student

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) – A statement from a lawyer representing the Verona Area School District (VASD) official accused of striking a student during a heated encounter in a school hallway defended his actions and urged residents to come to a school board meeting next week during which his future with the district could be decided.

VASD Director of Crisis Management, Safety & Security Corey Saffold was charged with child abuse Wednesday after he allegedly struck the 17-year-old student with his elbow during an exchange on May 18 at Verona High School.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video showed the pair were standing chest-to-chest, with their faces within inches of each other, when Saffold elbowed the teen in the head. Safford then grabbed at the student’s raised hood and the teen tried hitting Saffold, initiating a scuffle that ended when Saffold and two other individuals were able to detain the student.

In a statement released on the day Saffold was charged, VASD offered an update on its own investigation and noted that Saffold had been placed on unpaid leave since the day of the incident.

“The VASD does not condone initiating physical force between staff and students,” the district wrote. “Use of physical force should be a last resort, and only used to protect or prevent injury or harm to others or self.”

The district’s statement gave no indication that a school board hearing was imminent; however, Saffold’s attorney Robert Kasieta stated Friday that board members would be deciding whether to fire his client during a June 21 meeting at Verona High School. Kasieta’s statement urged people to attend the meeting, arguing Saffold’s actions that day “ensur(ed) the safety of students and staff when a disruptive student presented threats.”

“After the young man threatened Mr. Saffold with physical violence, Saffold was compelled to act. Saffold was faced with an aggressive, abusive, and larger young man who repeatedly disregarded verbal instructions,” Kasieta continued, arguing that it was reasonable for his client to have taken the action he did. The attorney’s statement claimed police calls to Verona schools have dropped by “approximately 90%” since Saffold assumed his current position.”

In the criminal complaint, a Verona Police Dept. officer cited a witness who said he had known the student since the latter was a little kid and that the teen had been having issues lately. The witness claimed the student had been wandering halls, loitering, and rarely going to class. He alleged that the student had made threatening statements toward school security earlier that day. Another witness also reported the student was being uncooperative that day, not following rules, or going to class.

Following the confrontation, the student was taken into custody after Saffold told officers the teenager bit him. The complaint indicated the student was belligerent during this time kicking at the car doors and repeatedly saying he wanted to fight Saffold.

During an interview with a Verona police detective, the student accused Saffold of following him, antagonizing him, and telling him to go to class. “I said what I said and he hit me,” the complaint quoted him saying. When has what he had said, the student recounted telling Saffold to “get the f*** out of my face.”

VASD stated on Wednesday that it has been cooperating with the police investigation in addition to conducting its own inquiry. During Saffold’s absence, Deputy Superintendent Angela Hawkins has been coordinating security for the district.

Kasieta is serving as Saffold’s civil attorney, his office confirmed. Court records show Jonas Bedarek is representing Saffold in his criminal case.

