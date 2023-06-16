Rainbow Terrace chairs return to Memorial Union next week

Terrace chairs painted purple, blue, green, yellow, orange and red will make an appearance on the Memorial Union Terrace in recognition of Pride Month.(Sam Molinaro)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rainbow of Terrace chairs will be on display at the Memorial Union next week in recognition of Pride Month.

Chairs in colors not normally placed on the Terrace, such as blue and yellow, will be arranged alongside the other colorful, sunburst chairs near the front steps of the Memorial Union from 2-5 p.m. on June 21.

The rainbow of chairs was last at the Terrace in 2022. Visitors are encouraged to take pictures with the chairs.

A pride flag is being flown at Union South and Memorial Union through June, except June 16-18 when the Juneteenth flag will be flown. Wisconsin Union added that its team members are offering free sunburst image Pride buttons at Union South and Memorial Union, while supplies last.

