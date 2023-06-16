Ray Lewis III, son of 2-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, dies

Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of...
Former NFL player Ray Lewis, right, and his son Ray Lewis III watch the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat, Friday, May 24, 2013, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ray Lewis III, the son of two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, has died. Reports said the younger Lewis was 28.

Lewis III’s coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, said he learned of his former player’s death through family and social media.

“He was a great kid. He played hard and it was a pleasure knowing him,” James told The Associated Press by phone Friday.

Lewis III’s younger brother Rahsaan Lewis said on an Instagram story, “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this, but RIP big brother.”

Neither Lewis nor James provided details how Lewis III died.

Lewis III played cornerback at his father’s alma mater, Miami, for two seasons without getting in a game before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015.

Lewis III finished his career at Virginia Union where James remembered him as a level-headed young man who worked hard and never acted like he was above others due to his father’s success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I think by the time we got him, he was ready for the business of going to school and finishing and playing football and being an impact (player),” James said. “He was a hard worker.”

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis III played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles. He had 37 tackes for Virginia Union in 2017.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
FILE - Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters from a storage hangar,...
Greek coast guard defends actions as more than 500 migrants heading for Europe feared dead in shipwreck
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los...
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92
Buildings and vehicles show damage after a tornado struck Perryton, Texas, Thursday, June 15,...
Cleanup underway after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
NCAA medical committee recommendations include removal of marijuana from banned drug list