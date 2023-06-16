BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of law enforcement officials who are searching for 13-year-old missing boy James Yoblonski is now reduced, as they believe he does not want to be found.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Steven Schram said during Friday’s search, they found a second campsite, a jug of water, socks and a knife sheath that they believe belong to Yoblonski.

Schram said today’s clues give a stronger indication that Yoblonski is trying to live in the remote Baraboo Bluffs as a survivalist and that he’s trying to evade search efforts.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Starting today and Saturday, fewer officers will be out searching for the Reedsburg teen.

“We feel like our added presence at this point could continue to just push him further and further away and that’s what we’re taking into account with the change that you may see behind me now with the lack of squads,” Schram said. “He may be trying to avoid us to fulfill his desire to live off of the grid.”

Police believe Yoblonski is alive and has access to food and water. As of now, they plan to continue searching throughout the weekend and into next week.

Sauk County reducing police presence in search for James Yoblonski (Marcus Aarsvold)

