Students build, race remote control cars at NitroX camp

Middle school students spent their final day of a week-long camp Friday at Madison College racing electric cars they worked on and painted themselves.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middle school students spent their final day of a week-long camp Friday at Madison College racing remote controlled cars they worked on and painted themselves.

Madison College Truax Campus automotive instructors hosted NitroX camp this week, teaching technical, mechanical and electrical skills. Sixteen middle school students raced electric cars in a parking lot race course on Friday.

NitroX Camp at Madison College
NitroX Camp at Madison College(NBC15)

Instructors such as Marty Prew hope the camp sparks interest in these middle schoolers to continue with automotive opportunities in high school and consider transportation careers as an option.

“So they start off on Monday morning most likely not knowing how to drive a remote control vehicle at all, but slowly through the week they advance skills,” Prew said.

Community sponsors who donated to the class or hosted students throughout the week were at the event.

