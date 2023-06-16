Suspect accused of nearly striking Monona officer in April traffic stop

Members of the MOPD Community Response Team (CRT) executed a special operation to locate and...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who nearly hit a Monona Police Department officer during a traffic stop in April was arrested Thursday, with his abandoned photo ID helping police identify him.

Monona Police Dept. stated its Community Response Team found the suspect as he was leaving his Elkhorn home earlier Thursday. Monona Police Dept. worked with officers in Elkhorn to locate and arrest him.

Authorities took the suspect to the Walworth County jail based on a wanted status with the Department of Corrections. He faces charges of eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Dane County.

The arrest stems back to when a Monona officer pulled a vehicle over around noon on April 26, for a driver who was allegedly going over 50 mph in a 30 mph zone on Monona Drive. As the officer was talking with the suspect through the driver’s side door of the vehicle, the driver allegedly turned into the officer intentionally and sped off.

Police chased the driver briefly, stopping on W. Broadway and South Towne Drive after losing sight of the vehicle. Several officers searched for the suspect and local businesses went through security footage, but police couldn’t find the man. They later found the vehicle he was driving in a business parking lot and were able to identify him from his Wisconsin photo ID, which was left behind.

Police noted that the suspect is currently serving a community supervision sentence for armed robbery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

