Suspect convicted in 2021 Beloit homicide

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – A Beloit man faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a March 2021 shooting.

Daemon Hanna was convicted by a jury following a four-day trial. He is set to return to the Rock Co. courthouse in September, at which point the judge will determine when or if Hanna, 27, would be eligible for parole.

Hanna was accused of killing Jordan Jefferson as he left a home on W. Grand Ave. The victim’s mother Tina Jefferson-King described her son’s killing as a senseless murder during an interview with NBC15 News while investigators were still searching for a suspect.

“I have never wished anything bad on anyone, but whoever murdered my son, I want to see them rot away in prison,” King said at the time.

Hanna was arrested more than a year after Jefferson’s death. In late July 2022, while he was living in the Madison area, Hanna was taken into custody with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, BPD Chief Andre Sayles said.

