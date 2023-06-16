UWPD K-9 given retirement celebration

UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years.
UWPD K-9 Maya dons a tiara as her fellow officers celebrate her retirement after 10 years.(UWPD via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The UW Police Department said a fond farewell to one of its officers who helped keep her community safe for the past decade – or, as she sees it, the past 70 years.

UWPD’s K-9 Maya was given a big sendoff by her fellow officers Friday morning. Pictures shared by the police department showed her soaking up all the love and attention as the department gave her a big thank you, and probably a bigger “who’s a good girl? Who’s a good girl? You are!”

“THANK YOU for your countless hours of work. Your tireless efforts kept hundreds of thousands people safe — here on campus and beyond,” UWPD wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy retirement, sweet Maya!!”

Maya knew she was the belle of the ball when she was crowned with her own tiara. However, judging by the look in her eye, she’s still ready to go sniff out some bad guys.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

A Wisconsin State Dept. of Transportation 511 camera captures a vehicle burning in the right...
Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-90/94 westbound in Columbia Co.
DOJ: Reedsburg attorney embezzled over $1.6 million from client
Nearly two dozen high school students and industry mentors and leaders from Findorff, Hooper...
Findorff hosts Construction Camp for area students
Corey Saffold
Lawyer urges support for Verona security officer accused of striking student