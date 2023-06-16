Vehicle fire shuts down right lane of I-90/94 westbound in Columbia Co.

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire on I-90/94 westbound near Caledonia has shut down the right lane of the highway.

A Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation alert stated the vehicle fire happened around 12:15 on I-90/94 near WIS 33. A large plume of smoke and flames could be seen on the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation 511 camera just after 12:30 p.m.

The WisDOT alert indicated the road would be closed for about an hour while the fire was contained.

Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post is the agency handling the vehicle fire. It had no other information to provide on if there were any injuries or how the vehicle fire started.

