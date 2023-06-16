Warming up for Father’s Day Weekend

Still a bit hazy today

Back to the 80s for the weekend

Rain chances looking slim next 7-days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wildfire smoke will continue to dissipate over the next few days, and skies will begin to return to their regular blue color. Air quality is not expected to be impacted but smoke will still be especially noticeable around sunrise and sunset through the weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

With still a bit of haze around today, sunshine will appear filtered today though we won’t have much cloudcover overhead. High temperatures will be on the milder side in the mid-70s. It does look like this could be our last day in the 70s for a while as we’ll really be heating up through the weekend.

Highs will return to the 80s on Saturday with mainly sunny skies, and light southerly winds. Father’s Day on Sunday is looking nice as well, though with a bit more cloudcover as a small system passes through. That system will try to spark up a few showers, but those chances are looking pretty slim. Highs will be in the mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

Looking Ahead...

After Sunday, our rain chances return to zero for the rest of the upcoming week. High temperatures will grow warmer and warmer, nearing the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Our latest drought update on Thursday showed all of southern Wisconsin now in a moderate drought, while the Chicago area is now in severe drought. I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas of severe drought began to spread into the Badger state by next week’s update.

