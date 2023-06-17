22-year-old battling brain cancer receives surprise motorcycle remodel

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An avid motorcycle rider faced his biggest battle this past year.

Braiden Bergum was diagnosed with brain cancer. Some days are harder than others, but his family and community surprised him with one of his dream gifts.

Last year Braiden saved his money to buy himself a Harley Davidson. His family knew he wanted to remodel his bike. They went to get new handlebars but by surprise Vex Cycles decked out his entire bike.

Braiden Bergum (WMTV)

“When they opened the garage door. I was like, this is way more than I would ever expect. It was exactly how I wanted to build my bike,” Braiden Bergum said.

Last July, Braiden suffered from major headaches that landed him in urgent care. His mom says the family received news no one wants to hear.

“He was diagnosed in July with astrocytoma right three brain cancer--had his first surgery in July and has been doing some treatment since then,” his mom, Megan Bergum said.

Although her son faces his own battles--he always puts his family first.

“He is a mentor to his siblings and just always somebody who’s always there to always make you laugh and takes every situation and turns it into a positive,” Megan said.

Braiden says he went into his surgery with a positive outlook.

“Everybody else is already down and then you are putting them down because you are so far down they don’t know what to do,” Braiden said. “They don’t know how to react. How do you react to something so crazy, especially at my age. It is a little bit different, but I figured how to live with it.”

Braiden Bergum (WMTV)

With a little music and wind, he says being on his bike feels freeing. Braiden says when he is able to get out, he rides his bike to see friends or grab dinner.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.