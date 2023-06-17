Community members walk 30+ miles Saturday in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Supporters and staff with Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) walked 50 kilometers Saturday in support of youth around the area.

Just under one month ahead of their annual ‘MOVE ‘N’ GROOVE 4BGC’ fundraiser, BGCDC hosted their 50K awareness walk to raise funds for the July event.

“We started doing this four years ago kind of as just a way to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club and awareness and getting out and getting some exercise,” walk chair Steve Whayland said. “We walked from Monona Terrace out to Mount Horeb to the Grumpy Troll, it took us almost a day, almost 24 hours to do but we did it.”

This year, participants walked around 31 miles, from Sun Prairie to Madison. But Saturday’s stroll wasn’t just any walk, it was a journey through Madison’s Black history, featuring stops at historical landmarks around the city.

“It was really interesting because people were kind of in awe of the information that was being pervade by the various speakers,” historian Greg Tipler said. “I would hear comments like, ‘Wow,’ and ‘I didn’t know that’ and ‘My grandfather…’ and so on. “I think the youth is where the future lies and I feel that the more young people are made knowledgeable about their family’s past, their community’s past, the more likely they are to embrace it and to take that forward.”

Volunteer with BGCDC Michelle Henry said the active fundraiser is also the perfect segue into their July event, which is meant to encourage getting active.

“We talk a lot about being healthy and pushing people to walk and eat more, then here it is, we’re all different ages, different backgrounds, and we’re out here moving and grooving,” Henry said.

The MOVE ‘N’ GROOVE 4BGC fundraiser is set to take place July 15 at McKee Farms Park. For more information on the event, visit https://www.bgcdc.org/move4bgc2023.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.