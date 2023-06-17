Dane Co. Sheriff: Middleton home invaders used garage door opener left in car

(KPTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thieves were able to access a Middleton home early Saturday morning after the homeowners left a garage door opener in their vehicle, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Silverbell Road around 5:15 a.m. when residents called saying someone was in their garage, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects fled with a purse and a set of keys when the homeowner stopped them from entering the house.

Police said the suspects used a garage door opener they took from the residents’ vehicle, which had been left in their driveway, to get into the garage.

The number of suspects is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing doorbell footage, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

