FPD: shots fired, residents asked to help investigation

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police happened to hear shots fired Friday night while on an unrelated investigation. Now, they are looking for community help.

Officers heard two gunshots around 11:50 p.m. Friday night while investigating an incident at Williamsburg Way and S Whitney Way, FPD reported.

Casings were found in the 5600 block of Williamsburg Way, and police found evidence multiple vehicles were driving in the area at the time and may be involved, the department said.

Any residents nearby with outdoor cameras are asked to check their cameras for anything related to the shooting and to contact Fitchburg police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

