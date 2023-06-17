A Good Father’s Day to Get Out

Warm with only a slight chance of showers
With a slight chance of showers
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Moderate air quality is still with us
  • Warm Trend Ahead
  • Chance of showers next weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are entering into the weekend warm and also hazy. Temperatures are now heading into the 80s this weekend and will stay warm all the way through next week. Haze was also with us today and air quality was slightly worse than yesterday, still in the “moderate” category. Through tonight and into much of tomorrow, we can expect continued mostly sunny weather with temperatures moving up.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

For Father’s Day afternoon we will be in the lower to mid 80s with again some hazy skies, possibly even a bit worse than today, and then looking at some isolated showers developing in our western viewing area. On Monday, for Juneteenth, it will be another beautiful and dry day. Temperatures will continue to head up into the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead...

As we move into next week, the trend will stay dry, unfortunately. A ridge of high pressure will extend from the Great Lakes southwest toward the Mississippi River Valley. With this atmospheric setup, this ridge will act as a buffer to any chance of showers moving into our area. Precipitation next week will be split to move over north of us, or south of us and leave us dry all the way into the end of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

Ramping up the heat next week
Temperatures way above average by Wednesday.
Ramping up the heat next week
Warm and sunny day to get out
Father’s Day is Looking Sunny
Father's Day Is Looking Sunny