A Good Father’s Day to Get Out

Moderate air quality is still with us

Warm Trend Ahead

Chance of showers next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are entering into the weekend warm and also hazy. Temperatures are now heading into the 80s this weekend and will stay warm all the way through next week. Haze was also with us today and air quality was slightly worse than yesterday, still in the “moderate” category. Through tonight and into much of tomorrow, we can expect continued mostly sunny weather with temperatures moving up.

What’s Coming Up...

For Father’s Day afternoon we will be in the lower to mid 80s with again some hazy skies, possibly even a bit worse than today, and then looking at some isolated showers developing in our western viewing area. On Monday, for Juneteenth, it will be another beautiful and dry day. Temperatures will continue to head up into the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead...

As we move into next week, the trend will stay dry, unfortunately. A ridge of high pressure will extend from the Great Lakes southwest toward the Mississippi River Valley. With this atmospheric setup, this ridge will act as a buffer to any chance of showers moving into our area. Precipitation next week will be split to move over north of us, or south of us and leave us dry all the way into the end of next week.

