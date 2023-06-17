Juneteenth Flag raised over Wisconsin Capitol for 4th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol building will be seeing a unique flag flying over it this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth.

For the fourth year in a row, the Juneteenth Flag will be flying over the Capitol from Friday until Monday night to celebrate the day Major General Gordon Granger declared the end of slavery and the Civil War in Galveston, Texas.

Members of the Black Caucus, other state and local leaders, and community members joined Gov. Tony Evers at the Capitol Friday to raise the flag and recognize progress in Wisconsin.

“This is action is not an end all be all solution to the challenges facing black Wisconsinites in our state. but this action does sound the message loud and clear in Wisconsin we celebrate black history and culture we celebrate the progress in black communities,” Gov. Evers said.

The Juneteenth Flag was raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol building for the fourth year in a row. (WMTV-TV)

The flag has a star to represent Texas, the Lone Star State, as well as a new star that represents freedom for African Americans, the governor’s office explained. The flag is also red, white, and blue to represent the land of the free.

The holiday is officially recognized in all 50 states, with Wisconsin joining the numbers in 2009. Juneteenth was signed as a national holiday in 2021.

The Progress Pride Flag flying over the Capitol for Pride Month is being replaced by the Juneteenth Flag for the weekend.

