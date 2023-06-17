Juneteenth Flag raised over Wisconsin Capitol for 4th year

For the fourth year in a row, the Juneteenth Flag will be flying over the Capitol from Friday until Monday night.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol building will be seeing a unique flag flying over it this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth.

For the fourth year in a row, the Juneteenth Flag will be flying over the Capitol from Friday until Monday night to celebrate the day Major General Gordon Granger declared the end of slavery and the Civil War in Galveston, Texas.

Members of the Black Caucus, other state and local leaders, and community members joined Gov. Tony Evers at the Capitol Friday to raise the flag and recognize progress in Wisconsin.

“This is action is not an end all be all solution to the challenges facing black Wisconsinites in our state. but this action does sound the message loud and clear in Wisconsin we celebrate black history and culture we celebrate the progress in black communities,” Gov. Evers said.

The Juneteenth Flag was raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol building for the fourth year in...
The Juneteenth Flag was raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol building for the fourth year in a row.(WMTV-TV)

The flag has a star to represent Texas, the Lone Star State, as well as a new star that represents freedom for African Americans, the governor’s office explained. The flag is also red, white, and blue to represent the land of the free.

The holiday is officially recognized in all 50 states, with Wisconsin joining the numbers in 2009. Juneteenth was signed as a national holiday in 2021.

The Progress Pride Flag flying over the Capitol for Pride Month is being replaced by the Juneteenth Flag for the weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers

Latest News

On the Road
On the Road in Reedsburg
Brodhead teens recount emotional day they pulled unresponsive boy from pool
Sauk County reducing police presence in search for James Yoblonski
Sauk County reducing police presence in search for James Yoblonski
Maria Lisignoli and Dad
Happy Father's Day, from NBC15