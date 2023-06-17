Man arrested for sexual assault on Madison’s near west side

(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested in Madison after a woman woke up to a stranger assaulting her, the City of Madison said.

Early Friday morning, Madison Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on the 1200 block of Spring Street. The 20-year-old caller said she had been asleep in her apartment when she woke up to a man assaulting her. She said she did not know the suspect.

The city said the man fled after the woman called 911. Police found him based on his description and eventually caught him after tracking him with the help of a K9 unit.

The suspect is currently being held at the Dane County Jail and the city said the investigation is ongoing.

