Man fatally shot after driving away with Wisconsin deputy hanging from vehicle, authorities say

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in southwestern Wisconsin after he drove away from a traffic stop with a deputy hanging from the man’s vehicle, authorities said.

Friday evening’s fatal shooting occurred after deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence in Genoa for a welfare check, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, a man was leaving the home. Deputies made a traffic stop but the man began to speed away with a deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle, authorities said.

A deputy then fired and hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

It was not immediately clear whether the deputy being dragged was also the deputy who shot the man.

No officers were injured in the incident, said DCI, which handles investigations of critical incidents involving officers.

The deputy who shot the man was placed on an administrative assignment, in keeping with department policy. Once the DCI completes its investigation, its findings will be forwarded to the Vernon County District Attorney.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws to the plate during a baseball game...
Brewers activate Winker and Miley, option Miller, designate Singleton for assignment
Father's Day Forecast
A Good Father’s Day to Get Out
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer is congratulatecd after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Wiemer homers, Brewers beat Pirates 5-4, take NL Central lead and stop 6-game skid
Dane Co. Sheriff: Middleton home invaders used garage door opener left in car