MFD responds to large dumpster fire on southwest side

(WOWT)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews had to use several methods to control a fire that filled two full-sized dumpsters Friday.

The two 20-yard dumpsters had flames rolling out the top, Madison Fire Department said.

The dumpsters were found on the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive on the city’s southwest side and required a 10-pound fire extinguisher and two hose lines deploying water and foam, the department reported.

Firefighters pulled mattresses, tables, carpet, and a sofa out of the dumpsters to spray them completely.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

