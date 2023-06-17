Miley picks up win after a month on IL, Wiemer homers as Brewers beat Pirates 5-0

Milwaukee Brewers starter Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Milwaukee Brewers starter Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second straight game to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The victory pushed Milwaukee 1 1/2 games ahead of Pittsburgh atop the NL Central standings.

Miley (4-2) had been one of Milwaukee’s most reliable starting pitchers before spending a month on the injured list due to a lat strain. The left-hander was 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in eight starts before going on the IL on May 16. He returned to form Saturday, limiting the Pirates to two hits and two walks while striking out four.

Wiemer’s 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, staked Miley and the Brewers to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. The Brewers moved out to a 4-0 lead in the fifth on a two-out, two-run double by Rowdy Tellez.

Keller (8-3) got out of the inning without further damage and turned things over to the Pirates’ bullpen after striking out seven.

The Brewers added a run in the eighth when Blake Perkins slugged his first career pinch-hit homer.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: Along with Miley, the Brewers activated DH/outfielder Jesse Winker (neck) from the IL before Saturday’s game. RHP Tyson Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and 1B Jon Singleton was designated for assignment to clear spots on the roster.

UP NEXT

Right-handers Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.64 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.73) face off Sunday in the finale of the teams’ three-game series.

