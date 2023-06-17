One killed in Rock County crash

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 54-year-old Brodhead man was ejected from his vehicle and killed after the vehicle left the road in Avon on Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-car crash just before 6 p.m. The crash was on W Avon North Townline Road.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was traveling east when the vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and overturned multiple times. The man was ejected from the vehicle.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that Brodhead EMS brought the man to the Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the name of the man, and the crash is under further investigation.

