One killed in Rock County crash

Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Brodhead officials responded to an overturned vehicle
Officials say the car overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Officials say the car overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.(AP)
By Philomena Lindquist
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 54-year-old Brodhead man was ejected from his vehicle and killed after the vehicle left the road in Avon on Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-car crash just before 6 p.m. The crash was on W Avon North Townline Road.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was traveling east when the vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and overturned multiple times. The man was ejected from the vehicle.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that Brodhead EMS brought the man to the Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the name of the man, and the crash is under further investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Salon closure leaves brides and employees scrambling during wedding season
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching

Latest News

Eiffel Tower of Reedsburg On the Road
Pioneer Log Village Reedsburg On the Road
History of Butterfest On the Road
Reedsburg Historic Train Depot On the Road