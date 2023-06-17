Person injured after falling at Governor Dodge State Park

Governor Dodge State Park
Governor Dodge State Park(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person was injured at Governor Dodge State Park after falling from a rock Thursday afternoon, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The person was located after a report to the Iowa Co. Communications Center and brought to the hospital with unknown injuries.

While two children were injured at Governor Dodge State Park in March, Iowa Co. Dispatch says the two incidents were not related and did not happen in the same area.

Iowa Co. Dispatch could not confirm the condition of the person.

