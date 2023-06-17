Ramping up the heat next week

Stray showers on Father’s Day

80s this weekend

90s likely by midweek

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The forecast for this weekend is looking great for any outdoor activities that you may have planned! Temperatures will be back in the 80s, however, there is a slight chance for a few light showers on Sunday.

What’s Coming Up...

High pressure remains in control today and will keep our skies mostly sunny (though you may still notice a bit of haze from wildfire smoke). Winds will be light out of the south, and highs will reach the lower 80s by the late afternoon.

A system will be slowly making its way across Minnesota and Iowa, losing a lot of energy as it does. It will cross the Mississippi by Sunday morning and could bring a few showers to our western counties. The system will likely continue to weaken and really fall apart as it shifts farther east. We’ll keep the chance for a stray afternoon shower in the forecast but it’s nothing to change your Father’s Day plans over. Skies will be mainly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Looking Ahead...

The heat will really ramp up once we enter the workweek. We’ll start off on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-80s with sunshine. Most locations will likely be near or in the 90s by Wednesday, and remain there through Friday.

We’ll watch the possibility of another small system pushing into the region on Friday, which could bring a few additional showers or isolated thunderstorms.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.