On the Road in Reedsburg

Every Friday, NBC15 is traveling around south central Wisconsin showcasing all the hot spots to hit this summer. This week, we're visiting the Reedsburg Butter Festival.

Reedsburg Butter Festival

The annual event started on Wednesday and will run through Sunday. The Butter Festival has been a tradition here in Reedsburg since 1971.

Reedsburg was known as the “Butter Capital of America” in the late sixties, because the local butter processing plant churned out more butter than anywhere else in the world.

The festival started at the old high school, but has since moved to Nishan Park. It has changed a lot over the years, but one thing has remained a constant.

“One thing through the years that I really admired with the Butter fest was the committee members who, many of them took time off of work year after year after year to help organize and keep the thing running,” said retired Reedsburg newspaper editor Jeff Seering.

Butterfest Committee Treasurer Linda Biskupski explained that the festival brings in funding for local nonprofits.

“The Lions sell hamburgers called lion burgers and people make a special trip to Butterfest to get their lion burger,” Biskipski said.

There are also two new events this year. The No Regrets Wrestling Show includes wrestler Hornswoggle. There will also be a remote control demo on Saturday, with drivers coming from neighboring states.

The 400 state trail

The historic Reedsburg Train Depot was built in 1906 and used until July of 1963. The depot now houses the Reedsburg Area of Commerce and serves as the trail head for the “400″ state trail.

The trail is named after the 400 train that used to run there, which was named because it ran 400 miles from Chicago to the twin cities in 400 minutes, Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristine Koenecke said.

The trail is a perfect way to experience nature and history for all ages, Koenecke said.

“It just provides a lot of beauty, natural wildlife, you’re out in farm country, you pass the Baraboo river, so it’s perfect for families of all ages, it’s multigenerational,” Koenecke said. “Little children can ride it as well as grandparents, it’s a pretty flat trail, it’s crushed limestone and everybody loves it when they get out there”

Koenecke said the trail brings about 45,000 people every year.

“So it’s pretty remarkable, and of course we’re a town of 10,000 people so we’ll take all of those people, it’s just a great time,” Koenecke said.

The “Eiffel Tower of Reedsburg”

It’s been called the Eiffel Tower of Reedsburg- a reclaimed harvesting combine decorated with beautiful stained glass. The art installation in Reedsburg is called Ruminant.

In the daytime and from a distance- it almost looks like a normal combine. When you get up close, you can see a stained glass picture of farming tools, pop culture references and food with faces. The magic of it really shines through at night.

Artist Karl Uunasch called the piece Ruminant, the grand masticator, because a ruminant is an animal who has multiple stomachs and has to rechew its food and he describes a masticator or a combine as a machine that chew up harvested crops. Uunasch draws a lot of inspiration for his art from his childhood.

“I grew up on a 220-acre dairy farm self-sufficient dairy farm in southeast Minnesota, and the bluff lands out here. And that informed almost everything I do,” said Uunasch. “From my affinity to the rural life like rural experience real life rural lifestyle, rural sense of being such a mind.”

The Ruminant is located at Harvest Park right across the street from the historic train depot and trail head for the 400 state trail.

The Pioneer Log Village

At the Pioneer Log Village in Reedsburg, visitors are able to take a walk back in time.

The village consists of 9 preserved cabins from pioneers in the 1800s that had been disassembled from the Sauk Co. area and rebuilt in Reedsburg, Reedsburg Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig explained.

“I think by going walking through the history of it, you kind of get to see the history of Reedsburg and the heritage of the Reedsburg people,” he said.

Almost 100% of the items are donated, making the cabins feel authentic, Braunschweig said.

“Like, oh, I had this I found this in grandma’s attic, so I wanted to donate it to the historical society. So yeah, it’s really cool to have different items dropped off,” he said.

Braunschweig’s favorite building is the one room school house. He’s a special ed teacher, so his favorite part is seeing how much education has changed over the years.

Braunschweig says he hopes the village gives people a sense of their history.

