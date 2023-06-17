U.S. Secretary of Energy visits Wisconsin to push clean energy

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Secretary of Energy toured Wisconsin Friday to highlight clean energy initiatives in the state.

Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) first toured the Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Department of Energy said.

Sec. Granholm then visited Milwaukee, where she made multiple stops including the Forest County Potawatomi Community’s Wgema Campus solar installation and the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee’s North Campus to discuss President Biden’s clean energy plan.

The Secretary also visited a local homeowner to discuss energy conservation and the $95 million Wisconsin has received for weatherization, the DOE said.

