UNITS of Madison holds food drive for Second Harvest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Madison-based company, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, is giving back to the community by sponsoring a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.

UNITS of Madison dedicated its grand opening on Saturday to Second Harvest by collecting donations outside of Hy-Vee from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and allowing people to stop by and fill the storage unit with non-perishable food items to benefit the foodbank and their community partners.

“People think about food banks at the holidays, they think, you know, that’s when the spirit of giving is its largest, but in the summer when the kids are out of school that’s when the need is just as great and people don’t necessarily think about a food bank, so that’s what we’re trying to help out today,” co-owner Todd Purdy said.

The event focused on collecting food donations for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, an organization dedicated to providing food to those facing hunger and food insecurities in southwestern Wisconsin.

Kristina Purdy, who co-owns UNITS of Madison with her husband Todd, is a supporter for Second Harvest through her weekly volunteer work with the Food Pantry in nearby Cambridge.

UNITS is a locally owned and operated company with a unique ROBO Delivery System that eliminates the shifting of contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles while also placing them in tight areas.

