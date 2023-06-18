McFarland police conduct high-risk vehicle contact while investigating disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland police conducted a high-risk vehicle contact Sunday morning after following a subject who was seen with a gun.

Police reported to the 4700 block of Dale Street for a disturbance at 7:15 a.m. Sunday when dispatch told them one of the people involved was seen firing a gun, McFarland Police Department said.

Dispatch also said the subject was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. The officers then found the vehicle and conducted a high-risk vehicle contact, but the driver was taken into custody safely and without incident, police explained.

A recently fired handgun was found in the vehicle. The 28-year-old suspect was booked for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Pointing a Firearm at an Individual, and Disorderly Conduct.

Investigators found a shell casing at the scene of the disturbance, but no damage to a person or property was found.

