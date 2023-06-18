McFarland police conduct high-risk vehicle contact while investigating disturbance

(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland police conducted a high-risk vehicle contact Sunday morning after following a subject who was seen with a gun.

Police reported to the 4700 block of Dale Street for a disturbance at 7:15 a.m. Sunday when dispatch told them one of the people involved was seen firing a gun, McFarland Police Department said.

Dispatch also said the subject was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. The officers then found the vehicle and conducted a high-risk vehicle contact, but the driver was taken into custody safely and without incident, police explained.

A recently fired handgun was found in the vehicle. The 28-year-old suspect was booked for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Pointing a Firearm at an Individual, and Disorderly Conduct.

Investigators found a shell casing at the scene of the disturbance, but no damage to a person or property was found.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
Alex Palou, of Spain, celebrates winning the pole for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at...
Palou continues hot streak, extends his IndyCar points lead by winning at Road America
The dry weather may improve, but will it improve the drought?
A Very Dry Week Ahead
A dance class for visually impaired children was held in Middleton.
Dance Sees No Limits: Class for visually impaired kids in Middleton