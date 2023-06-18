MPD: Shooting downtown sends one to hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was brought to the hospital after a shooting in Madison Sunday morning.

Madison police reported to the 600 block of E. Dayton Street early Sunday to investigate shots fired, MPD said.

Police were dispatched at 3:38 a.m., the department explained.

At the scene, officers found signs of a shooting, and one victim, who was brought to the hospital, MPD said.

The investigation is still active.

