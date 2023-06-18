MPD: Shooting downtown sends one to hospital

One dead, three severely injured in separate shootings Tuesday night
One dead, three severely injured in separate shootings Tuesday night(WLBT)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was brought to the hospital after a shooting in Madison Sunday morning.

Madison police reported to the 600 block of E. Dayton Street early Sunday to investigate shots fired, MPD said.

Police were dispatched at 3:38 a.m., the department explained.

At the scene, officers found signs of a shooting, and one victim, who was brought to the hospital, MPD said.

The investigation is still active.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed

Latest News

FILE - Pipeline used to carry crude oil sits at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge...
Judge gives Enbridge 3 years to close oil pipeline on tribal land in Wisconsin
Mike Jacques and family
Happy Father’s Day, from NBC15
Father's Day Forecast
A Good Father’s Day to Get Out
Miss Beloit integrates video game education into her initiative
Miss Beloit integrates video game education into her initiative