A Very Dry Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, brothers, sons, friends, husbands, and partners who are celebrating today!

Today continued a string of beautiful weather across our area. We did have have an increase in high cirrus clouds that has given us a mostly cloudy day, but most of that was thin enough to still let plenty of sunshine through without being too hot. There have been some showers and thunderstorms to our west, but it will be difficult for those to continue eastward progression. Our atmosphere is really too dry and as they move, most will dissipate.

This coming week is going to be another dry and sunny week. Normally that would be good news, but this dry weather is becoming less welcome, week by week. Our dry conditions began in April, and by mid May we were starting the drought that we continue to be in. Without doubt, this coming’s week dry weather will increase the severity of the drought. The Drought Monitor puts our their weekly report on Thursday and it will be almost certain that moderate drought areas will expand and we could even see some areas moving into the severe drought category, likely southern Wisconsin.

Late next weekend and into the beginning of the following week looks like our next best chance to get any worthwhile precipitation. Forecast models are still in a bit of discrepancy, so we’ll continue to monitor any adjustments.

