Warm but cloudy Father’s Day

Chance for a few showers
Father's Day forecast
Father's Day forecast(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
  • Isolated rain chances today
  • Warming up through the workweek
  • More sunny & dry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Father’s Day forecast is looking nice for any celebrations or gatherings that you might have planned! We are watching the chance for a few isolated showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm but there shouldn’t be a need to rearrange your day.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will continue to increase through the morning as a weak system approaches from the west. A few stray showers are possible near the Mississippi this morning, but any chance of rain is slightly better later in the afternoon. Activity will remain very isolated and mainly confined to areas west of I-39. There’s a good chance that most of southern Wisconsin will remain completely dry today.

Highs will be in the lower 80s once again, with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Overcast tonight with temperatures falling to the low 60s. Clouds will begin to clear out early Monday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with highs warming quickly to the mid-80s.

Looking Ahead...

Sunshine will continue through the entire workweek, but that also means the rain gauge will stay empty. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dew points will also be on the rise but shouldn’t be too unbearable. It looks like at most our dew points will reach the lower 60s (which is a bit muggy or sticky feeling) by midweek.

Our next chance for rain isn’t until next weekend.

