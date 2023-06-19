19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after the horse-drawn buggy she was riding in was “demolished” by a semi-truck early Monday morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the wreck happened just after 3 a.m. on eastbound STH 81, just east of Burke Road, in Darlington Township.

Investigators said the “Amish open style buggy”, which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

The two occupants, which the report said were siblings from Darlington, were both thrown from the buggy.

Authorities said Fannie King, 19, was pronounced dead on scene. The horse that was pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, Samuel King, 30, had serious injuries and was first taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, before being flown by UW MedFlight to University Hospital in Madison.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

In the report, Sheriff Reg M. Gill wrote that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

The sheriff’s office requested WI State Patrol’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, in addition to a State Patrol Inspector.

STH81 was expected to remain closed for several hours amid the ongoing investigation Monday morning.

