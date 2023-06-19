Badger Bus Lines to layoff up to 200 employees after MMSD contract not renewed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Up to 200 Badger Bus Lines employees will be laid off this August, according to a letter sent to the Department of Workforce Development Monday.

Badger Bus Director of Human Resources Dee Thompson said that the company was forced to reduce its workforce after not being given the student transportation contract with Madison Metropolitan School District for the 2023-24 school year. The layoffs affect those who directly provided services to students and families of MMSD.

Affected employees were notified Monday and layoffs will go into effect on Aug. 18.

Thompson stated that it is possible some team members will be able to find jobs with MMSD’s new transportation provider, but that it isn’t a guarantee.

“While it is possible that some/most/all of the affected team members may gain employment in other transportation services, including the awardee of said contract, those arrangements have not come to fruition as of this notice,” Thompson said.

First Student won MMSD’s contract and is set to take over on Aug. 1.

In a statement announcing the change, Badger Buses noted that the move does not mean drivers will not be seeing their big yellow buses in and around the Madison area. The company pointed out its service will continue for the Verona School District, as well as in Beaver Dam and for Madison Metro.

