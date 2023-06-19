Beloit’s Krueger Pool to operate daily this summer

Swimming pool generic graphic.
Swimming pool generic graphic.(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a lack of staffing caused the Krueger Pool to open late and close early for the season, the City of Beloit announced Monday that the pool will now be open daily throughout the summer this season.

The city said the Krueger Pool will be operate for open swim from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 12-6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Family swim is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

After a lack of staffing last year, the city’s parks department promised to prioritize hiring more lifeguards and cashiers for this summer.

This year, the Krueger Pool will have themed days throughout the summer.

  • Thursday, June 22: Luau
  • Tuesday, June 27: Chuck-A-Duck
  • Tuesday, July 4: 4th of July Party with special hours (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 13: Shark Week
  • Tuesday, July 18: Fish Finder
  • Tuesday, July 25: Christmas in July
  • Friday, August 4: Movie in the Lawn at Dusk featuring Moana
  • Tuesday, August 8: Float Night

Information on admission fees and applications for lifeguarding can be found online.

The city expects the pool to remain open through mid-August.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
MISSING: Sauk County 13-year-old boy not found after a day of searching
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2

Latest News

Police searching for missing inmate in Dane Co.
Driver thrown from UTV in Grant County crash, sheriff’s office reports
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Monday marks one week since search started for 13-year-old Reedsburg boy
No real chance of rain till next week
No Rain This Week