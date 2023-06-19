Beloit’s Krueger Pool to operate daily this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a lack of staffing caused the Krueger Pool to open late and close early for the season, the City of Beloit announced Monday that the pool will now be open daily throughout the summer this season.

The city said the Krueger Pool will be operate for open swim from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 12-6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Family swim is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

After a lack of staffing last year, the city’s parks department promised to prioritize hiring more lifeguards and cashiers for this summer.

This year, the Krueger Pool will have themed days throughout the summer.

Thursday, June 22: Luau

Tuesday, June 27: Chuck-A-Duck

Tuesday, July 4: 4th of July Party with special hours (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 13: Shark Week

Tuesday, July 18: Fish Finder

Tuesday, July 25: Christmas in July

Friday, August 4: Movie in the Lawn at Dusk featuring Moana

Tuesday, August 8: Float Night

Information on admission fees and applications for lifeguarding can be found online.

The city expects the pool to remain open through mid-August.

