Darlington man accused of repeated sexual assault of a child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fifth person accused in a months-long investigation into child sex crimes in Darlington was arrested, police reported Monday.

The Darlington Police Department stated that a 24-year-old Darlington man faces a charge of repeated sexual assault of a child. The man was arrested on Thursday, June 15, and is scheduled to appear in Lafayette County Circuit Court Monday afternoon for his initial appearance.

The police department detailed that officers have been investigating allegations of sexual contact with adult men and underage girls, one of which was 12 years old.

Darlington Police Dept. believes it is an isolated incident with the suspects and a “small group of girls they were acquainted with.”

