Driver thrown from UTV in Grant County crash, sheriff’s office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 92-year-old UTV driver was thrown from his vehicle after colliding with a semi truck last week in Grant County, according to the sheriff’s office Monday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call about the crash just after 2 p.m. on June 15 in Rockville. The Potosi John Deer Gator driver was driving on Highway 61 just north of Old County B, while a 26-year-old Iowa man was driving a semi south on Highway 35/61.

According to the sheriff’s office, the UTV driver turned left into a driveway abruptly in front of the Schneider Trucking semi and trailer, and the two vehicles collided.

The UTV driver was med-flighted to a Madison hospital. The sheriff’s department did not say how severe the injuries were, nor if the semi-truck driver sustained any injuries.

The sheriff’s department also did not say if either driver faces any potential charges. They did say the crash remains under investigation.

