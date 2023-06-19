Get ready to fire up the A/C

Hot week ahead
Temperatures on the rise this week.(WMTV)
Temperatures on the rise this week.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
  • Mid 80s Mon & Tues
  • Near 90° Wed & Thur
  • Next rain chance: Sat - Sun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few lucky locations along the Mississippi got a small dose of rain yesterday morning and afternoon, while the rest of us continue with extremely dry conditions. Our dry stretch will last at least another 5 days, as our next chance for rain doesn’t come until the weekend.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Any lingering clouds will continue to clear today as high pressure works in from the north. Winds will be light out of the east, with high temperatures climbing to the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Lows will cool to the upper 50s overnight, with clear conditions.

You copy and past Monday’s forecast onto Tuesday with more sunshine and temps back in the mid-80s.

Looking Ahead...

Wednesday and Thursday are still looking to be the hottest of the week with highs near or exceeding 90°. Dew points will also be slightly higher on both of those days, making it feel muggy for the first time in weeks.

The heat looks to hold on through the end of the week and into the weekend. Lawn and garden sprinklers will be working overtime as the workweek looks completely dry. We’ll see another chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday.

