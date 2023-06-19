Get ready to fire up the A/C

Mid 80s Mon & Tues

Near 90° Wed & Thur

Next rain chance: Sat - Sun

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A few lucky locations along the Mississippi got a small dose of rain yesterday morning and afternoon, while the rest of us continue with extremely dry conditions. Our dry stretch will last at least another 5 days, as our next chance for rain doesn’t come until the weekend.

What’s Coming Up...

Any lingering clouds will continue to clear today as high pressure works in from the north. Winds will be light out of the east, with high temperatures climbing to the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Lows will cool to the upper 50s overnight, with clear conditions.

You copy and past Monday’s forecast onto Tuesday with more sunshine and temps back in the mid-80s.

Looking Ahead...

Wednesday and Thursday are still looking to be the hottest of the week with highs near or exceeding 90°. Dew points will also be slightly higher on both of those days, making it feel muggy for the first time in weeks.

The heat looks to hold on through the end of the week and into the weekend. Lawn and garden sprinklers will be working overtime as the workweek looks completely dry. We’ll see another chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.