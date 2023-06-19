Lancaster: Semi-truck driver hit Ford truck who failed to yield

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi-truck crashed into a Ford truck at a highway stop sign in Lancaster, WI on June 13, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office heard about the crash around noon that day. It occurred on Highway 35/61/81 at Highway 129.

The Ford truck driver was going south on Highway 129. The driver pulled out to make a left turn and did not notice the Hino Dohrn Transfer Company truck approaching the intersection going north towards Highway 129.

The truck pulled out right in front of the semi, causing the semi-truck driver to hit the Ford truck. Both vehicles were damaged significantly, as well as a highway road sign.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The sheriff’s department did not say if either driver sustained injuries.

The Ford truck driver was cited for failure to yield right of way.

