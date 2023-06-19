Monday marks one week since search started for 13-year-old Reedsburg boy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday marks one week since authorities started the search for a missing 13-year-old boy in Sauk County.

Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steven Schram told NBC15 Monday that the family notified the agency that there was food missing from the home, leading them to believe James Yoblonski had more food than they had originally thought.

Schram said authorities are leaving no stone unturned and using every resource to try to understand what led up to Yoblonski leaving and why he left in the first place to try and understand where he may be.

Sheriff Chip Meister said that only squad patrols were occurring Monday.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Schram said during Friday’s search, officials found a second campsite, a jug of water, socks and a knife sheath that they believe belong to Yoblonski. He said these clues give a stronger indication that Yoblonski is trying to live in the remote Baraboo Bluffs as a survivalist and that he’s trying to evade search efforts. Starting Friday and Saturday, fewer officers would be out searching for the Reedsburg teen.

In the early afternoon of Monday, June 12, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office asked people to be on the lookout for Yoblonski, who was reported missing that morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he left in the family vehicle. It was found stopped along the westbound lane of the highway, near Baraboo Bluffs, a couple miles away from the westernmost portion of Devil’s Lake State Park and the northern part of Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. Yablonski’s cell phone was located across the highway, along the eastbound lanes.

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 608-355-4495.

Members of the Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office search for James Yoblonski on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Colton Molesky)

