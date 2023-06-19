No Rain This Week

Dry and hot through the weekend
No real chance of rain till next week
No real chance of rain till next week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT
  • Temperatures stay above average
  • Drought expected to worsen
  • Next chance of rain could be Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We began the week dry and sunny with our highs today in the upper 80s. Overnight we’ll continue to stay mostly clear with lows down to the upper-50s.

High pressure will stay in control of our area this week and that will mean wall-to-wall sunshine, dry, and continued temperatures into the upper 80s each day.

What’s Coming Up...

We need to keep in mind that all of this continued dry weather will only worsen the drought and our next chance of any real precipitation will be early next week.  Forecast models are in disagreement at this point on how much we could get, so we’ll continue to monitor the potential as we move through the week.

