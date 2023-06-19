No Rain This Week

Temperatures stay above average

Drought expected to worsen

Next chance of rain could be Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We began the week dry and sunny with our highs today in the upper 80s. Overnight we’ll continue to stay mostly clear with lows down to the upper-50s.

High pressure will stay in control of our area this week and that will mean wall-to-wall sunshine, dry, and continued temperatures into the upper 80s each day.

We need to keep in mind that all of this continued dry weather will only worsen the drought and our next chance of any real precipitation will be early next week. Forecast models are in disagreement at this point on how much we could get, so we’ll continue to monitor the potential as we move through the week.

