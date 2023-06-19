One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Portage, alcohol likely a factor

An unidentified driver died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Portage Saturday afternoon.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - An unidentified driver died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Portage Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Portage first responders were dispatched to a crash on East Albert Street.

At the scene, officers saw a pick-up truck stopped in the street and an SUV in the ditch. The SUV driver, who was pinned against the seat and non-responsive, was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Madison hospital, the Portage Police Department said.

The SUV driver died at the hospital Monday morning. The driver’s name has not been released, as officials continue to investigate the crash. Officials believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The truck had three occupants at the time of the crash, none of whom were injured.

