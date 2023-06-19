Police pursue three stolen vehicles in Columbia Co.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Columbia County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three stolen vehicles, and six suspects were recovered in Columbia County after a car chase Monday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was alerted about a stolen vehicle on Highway 33 in the Town of Caledonia at around 8 a.m. This was one of three high-performance vehicles that appeared to be travelling together after leaving a gas station on the highway.

Police followed the vehicles, while the drivers sped up and engaged in reckless driving.

After a failed traffic stop, police used a tire deflation device, forcing one of the vehicles, a Jeep, into a ditch. The occupants fled, but police used a K-9 and a drone to locate a suspicious vehicle in the area with the two suspects inside.

The other two stolen vehicles, a Ram TRX and a Dodge Challenger, were being pursued at the same time by Columbia County deputies. They eventually found both vehicles parked at a business on CTH V in Dane County, with four suspects at the business.

All six suspects were taken into custody.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said all vehicles were operated recklessly and at high rates of speed. Brandner said the sheriff’s department will continue to work to bring justice to those who jeopardize people’s safety through reckless driving.

