Police searching for missing inmate in Dane Co.

Dane Co., Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County authorities say 34-year-old Thadius C. Bell went missing from the Thompson Correctional Center in Deerfield Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections asks anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Bell is a black man standing at 5′6′' and weighs 177 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He does hold previous criminal charges including battery and armed robbery.

