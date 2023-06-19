Spectrum awards Urban League of Greater Madison $35,000 for digital education

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Urban League of Greater Madison was awarded a $35,000 Spectrum grant Monday as part of a greater effort to promote digital education.

This is the third time Urban League has received a grant from Spectrum in the past five years. Dr. Ruben Anthony, the President and CEO of the Urban League said this grant will help Urban League provide training and access to internet for people who might need it.

“Often times people don’t have access to internet, they don’t have access to technology, they don’t have access to training,” Dr. Anthony said. “This Spectrum grant gives us the opportunity to do all those things. To provide broader access to the technology that they need.”

The Spectrum Digital Education Grant is part of Spectrum’s six-year, $8 million commitment for promoting digital education and broadband technology. The Urban League is one of 47 nonprofit organizations Spectrum is supporting with its 2022 digital education grant program.

The grant was awarded at an event Monday with State Senator Kelda Roys and State Representative Sheila Stubbs who advocate for the importance of digital literacy.

“The Urban League of Greater Madison has played a vital role in making Madison a strong, vibrant, and diverse community,” Senators Roys said. " The Urban League’s success empowering Black and other community members of color has resulted in concrete gains, including increasing equity in education and increased wages and career advancement for people of color.”

This event was held during the Affordable Connectivity Program(ACP) “Call to Action” week. ACP is a Federal Communications Commission program which has a goal of providing internet service to families in financial need.

The award presentation happened at the beginning of an Urban League of Madison “Computer Bootcamp” class. This class provides adults with knowledge about digital tools in the workplace. The Spectrum grant also provided each class participant with a new Google Chromebook.

