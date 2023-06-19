Wisconsin DNR notes rise in fish kills amid warmer waters

Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore in Brazoria County, Texas, near Houston.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is telling residents they may see more dead fish than usual on area waters as temperatures rise.

According to DNR officials, warmer temperatures often lead to fish dying from pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Low dissolved oxygen levels and thermal stress are also to blame, officials said.

The DNR encourages anglers and boaters to report fish kills to their local fish biologist for an investigation to be started. Officials noted they can’t always determine a cause, as water conditions change quickly, which contributes to fish decaying rapidly.

Even though high amounts of dead fish are being spotted, the DNR notes that fish kills typically have no significant impact on the general fish population.

Dead or visibly sick fish should never be consumed, and any harvested fish should be cooked thoroughly in accordance with federal guidelines, the DNR said.

Officials recommend taking the following steps when catching or spotting diseased and dying fish:

  • Wear gloves or wash your hands when touching dead or dying fish.
  • Don’t take samples from a fish kill event, and if you accidently catch a dead or dying fish, put it in a plastic bag on ice in a cooler. Do not take the fish to a DNR station.
  • If you spot a fish kill incident, report the waterbody, date, fish species and number of affected fish to a local fisheries biologist or the DNR tip line at 1-800-847-9367.
  • Take photos of the waterbody and close ups of the fish kill.

Local biologists will determine whether or not a carcass can be collected or how it should be disposed of, officials noted.

